Commonwealth commends outgoing NOUN VC for ‘expanding access to education’

The Commonwealth of Learning (COL) has commended the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Adamu, for his achievements in expanding access to education in the country through distance education and open learning.

The Canada-based COL gave the commendation in a letter dated Feb. 5, 2021, and signed by its president and chief executive officer, Prof. Asha Kanwar.

The letter was made available on Saturday in a statement by Mr Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN.

COL particularly noted and appreciated the efforts of Adamu in giving access to education to even the marginalised group of Nigerians.

The COL also applauded Adamu’s personal scholarship trajectory, and acknowledged that his “generosity, love and respect have left an indelible mark in the hearts of everyone”.

“Under your leadership, NOUN has expanded access to quality educational opportunities for the most marginalised, including girls in remote locations, people displaced by insurgency and natural disasters, as well as some of the poorest members of society.

“He has successfully channelled the potential of open, distance and e-Learning to meet human-development needs on the African continent and has become known for its openness and inclusivity.

“Your versatile track record as an educator, researcher and administrator and your unswerving commitment to sustainable development are the building blocks of a remarkable legacy.

“At COL, we will always be grateful for your contributions to growing Open and Distance Learning (ODL) capacity in comprehensive and holistic ways,” the letter said.

While urging the outgoing vice-chancellor to continue to work towards the cause of open education, the institution noted the support NOUN rendered to the COL under Adamu’s stewardship.

Adamu, a double professor of both Science Education and Media and Cultural Communication, is expected to end his five-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor on Feb. 10, 2021.

He is also to hand over to his elected successor, Olufemi A. Peters, a professor of Chemistry, on Feb. 11. (NAN)