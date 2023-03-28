Committee urges traditional rulers to sensitise people on cashless policy

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Bankers’ Committee has urged traditional rulers to enlighten their subjects to fasttrack implementation of the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Chairman of the committee in Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Hamisu made the call on Tuesday during an advocacy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero.

Hamisu, who is also a Deputy Director in the CBN, said flyers and pamphlets were being distributed to aid sensetisation on the cashless policy to enable the people embrace online transactions.

“We are here to pay homage to you and then continue with other places and markets to sensitise them,” he said.

He said the new notes became necessary because currency management in Nigeria faced several challenges that had continued to grow.

“We believe that this exercise will help in increasing financial inclusion, moving towards a more cashless economy, and ensuring greater formalisation of Nigerian.

“We encourage the public to explore other payment channels, such as e-Naira, POS, electronic transfer, internet and mobile banking,” he said.

Responding, Bayero pleaged support to the sensitisation programme and appealed to the apex bank to increase cash circulation.

The royal father stressed the need for the apex bank to expand its outreach in rural communities on the cashless policy for the benefit of the underprivileged persons.

“Whatever policy we want to introduce must take a gradual process. As traditional rulers that is our concern. You should keep on sensitising the people on the cashless policy,” he said.

While urging the committee to meet with market leaders on the way forward, Bayero called Telecommunication Companies and other service providers to upgrade their networks to ease the suffering of Nigerians. (NAN