Committee urges Ministry to strengthen nutrition delivery systems in Kaduna schools

The Kaduna Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN) has urged the state Ministry of Education to prioritise its nutrition intervention delivery systems in primary and secondary schools in the state. Mrs Pricilla Dariya, Deputy Director, Development Aid Coordination, Planning and Budget Commission, made the call on Thursday. She said that the ministry was crucial in providing the needed nutrition education among school children.

Dariya stressed the need for the ministry to place priority in equipping school children with the needed knowledge on nutrition as an effective strategy to prevent malnutrition. She noted that the ministry currently has a budget line for school gardens, adding that the intervention, if implemented, would help inculcate the needed nutrition knowledge among children.

Also speaking, Malam Umar Bambale, Programme Manager, Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP), said that the agency will provide the needed technical services to implement the school garden. Bambale described the interventions as “crucial” to entrenching the practice of backyard gardens by households to produce vegetables, fruits trees and other nutrition-rich produce needed by families.

Mr Steven Odawn, Chairman, CS-SUNN’s Advocacy Sub-committee, also said that the ministry has a key role to play in the fight against malnutrition through various nutrition sensitive interventions in schools. Odawn urged the ministry to increase its commitment to educating and enlightening school children on good eating habits and how to locally produce nutrition-rich agricultural produce to meet household’s nutrition needs. Responding, the commissioner, Dr Shehu Makarfi, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, acknowledged that the ministry has a huge role to play in the ongoing fight against malnutrition. Makarfi welcomed the support and partnership of nutrition partners through the SCFN to implement school gardens, as well as poultry, fishery, and other interventions in schools. He promised to look at the ministry’s activities as outlined in the Annual Operational Plan of State Multisectoral Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition, 2020 to 2024.

“Malnutrition is a multisectoral problem that requires a multisectoral approach to address. It is, therefore, key that we all play our parts to prevent malnutrition among our women and children.

“We are open to work with relevant stakeholders in this fight to ensure more people are becoming aware of malnutrition and how to prevent it using high impact and cost-effective interventions,” he said. (NAN)