Committee urges governorship candidates, parties to respect peace accord

By Gabriel Yough

The Taraba Peace Committee has urged the 14 Governorship candidates in the Saturday election to respect their commitment to the peace accord they signed and accept the outcome of the election.

Prof. Talla Ngarka, the Chairman of the committee made the call while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Jalingo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Feb. 22, the political parties fielding governorship candidates in Taraba and their chairmen signed a peace accord.

”We are worried over threat to peace in some local government areas of the the state inspite of the peace acccord signed by all participating parties and candidates.

”The committee received a report on attacks on the convoy of some political parties in Wukari and Takum Local government areas and we are disturbed over these developments, which is coming few days to election.

The committee urged the candidates, party chairpersons, political stakeholders, religious and traditional rulers to prevail on their supporters, followers and subjects to give peace a chance before, during and after the election.

He said the committee and the Kukah Centre Secretariat of the NPC are committed to a peaceful society and would stop at nothing in sharing intelligence with relevant security agencies regarding threats linked to politicians and political parties.

Ngarka noted that the intervention of the committee and the untiring efforts of the Taraba peace committee led to a peaceful outcome of the just concluded Presidential election in Taraba.

NAN reports that the peace accord signed on Feb. 22, was geared at committing political actors towards ensuring peaceful elections across the state.

In a communiqué issued after the signing, political actors were urged to call their supporters to order to avoid running into trouble with security personnel before, during and after the election. (NAN)