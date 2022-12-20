Committee resolves 90% of complaints by herders, farmers in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa committee on farmers and grazers conflicts addressed 90 per cent of complaints brought by communities in one year to ensure food security.

Its chairperson, Hajia Jamila Suleiman, told newsmen in Yola on Tuesday that the committee was inaugurated in October 2021 to explore ways of ameliorating headers and farmers conflicts.

She stressed that a lot of success had been recorded.

“We were able to resolve a lot of farmers/herders conflicts. We resolved about 90 per cent of the conflicts but that does not mean they will not reoccur.’’ she said.

Suleiman noted that the committee had earlier interacted with traditional leaders, security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure success.

According to her, the committee also put in place community structures named, Traditional Peace Arbitration Community (TPAC) to address some of the issues at the community levels.

“We are going to put the TPAC everywhere in the state before the conflicts start so that they can begin to discuss social cohesion.

“We want to be proactive,’’ she said.

The chairperson said that TPAC could also serve as advisory tool for the committee on the need to succeed at the community level and the state in general.

Suleiman called on farmers and herders to respect one another’s businesses for security and for food availability.

She also advised the two groups to always report their grievances for solutions and not to take the laws into their hands as such behaviour could lead to escalation of conflicts. (NAN)