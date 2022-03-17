Committee resolves 816 disputes in Yobe

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Yobe Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee on Thursday said it resolved 816 conflicts in the state in the past one year.

The committee’s Chairman, Mr Babagana Kyari, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

He listed the disputes to include matrimonial misunderstandings, farmers/herders clashes, inheritance and land disputes and family rifts.

Kyari said that dispute resolution was optional, adding that the committee did not impose its services on any party.

The chairman said that the parties preferred dispute resolution to instituting cases in the court of law.

“This approach has gone a long way in lessening the work of the police and courts because it is cheaper and more convenient,” he said.

Kyari thanked the state Gov. Mai Mala Buni and others who had been supporting the committee to execute its mandate.

NAN reports that the 26-man committee was inaugurated in March 2021 and its membership was drawn from religi

ous and community leaders, security and law enforcement agencies.

Part of the committee’s mandate is to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state and discourage vices, especially among youth. (NAN)

