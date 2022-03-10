Committee of Vice Chancellors decries illegal admissions in universities

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU), has decried the illegal admission of students into the universities.



Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary-General, CVCNU, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday at the end of its 80th meeting.



Ochefu said that the committee has resolved to meet with the JAMB authorities to draw attention to the illegal admissions and proffer solutions on how to solve it.



On the ASUU Strike, the secretary general said that members of the committee had expressed worry over the recent strike by ASUU.



He said that there was the need for the federal government to be proactive and as well dialogue with the union to ensure an amicable resolution of the crises.



“At the heart of the dispute is the public universities’ funding, which members noted is grossly inadequate by the government at the Federal and State Levels.



“The Meeting noted that Public Universities might not absorb the consequences of another prolonged strike by the union if the outstanding issues are not quickly resolved,” he said.



Also speaking on the role of professional bodies, Ochefu said that the committee resolved to hold a comprehensive stakeholders’ meeting to resolve the accreditation and verification programmes in universities.



“The Committee noted certain areas of conflict in the role and activities of professional bodies in the resource verification and accreditation of academic programmes in Nigerian Universities.



“While the laws establishing universities grant their Senate the right to govern the academic processes, several professional bodies, citing their laws, insist on regulating the curriculum and training of students in those professions.



“The Meeting resolved that there was a need to hold a comprehensive stakeholder meeting on this matter as it is getting out of hand.



“It resolved that a high-powered committee should be empaneled to research the laws of these professional bodies and see how they negate the laws of Universities,” he added.



The don also said that the committee members are worried with the ways National Assembly summon vice Chancellors to various committees, saying this is improper.



He said that in a bid to address this, a meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly was suggested to finding a better process of engagement.



On embargo on employment in federal universities, he saluted the efforts of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors in raising this matter with the authorities.



He, therefore, advised that there should be constant follow up to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari grants the request to lift the embargo. (NAN)

