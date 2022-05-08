Committee of VCs urges FG, ASUU to end strike

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has reiterated the need for the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve lingering issues to end the ongoing strike.

Chairman of the committee, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said it was crucial for both parties to come to an agreement to end the strike as soon as possible.

He urged them to honour agreements entered into for academic activities to commence in the affected universities.

“We have already given a press release arising from the meeting of the general assembly of the committee.

“We said that ASUU and the Federal Government should amicably resolve all lingering issues,” he said.

Edoumiekumo, who is the Vice Chancellor of Niger Delta University, expressed optimism that the issues would be resolved soon.

NAN reports that ASUU had on Feb. 14 embarked on strike to press home some demands including call for government to implement Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed in December 2020 on funding for revitalisation of public universities.

Other demands are Earned Academic Allowances, renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) among others.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had on Friday stated that the Federal Government and ASUU would resume negotiation this week. (NAN)

