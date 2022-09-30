Committee approves confirmation of SAN rank on 62 legal practitioners

By Ebere Agozie

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the chairmanship of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria has approved the elevation of 62 legal practitioners to the Inner Bar.Hajo Bello, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary to LPPC disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The new appointees for the year 2022 exercise are in order of seniority at the bar.Among the 62 are two prosecutors with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The meeting further approved a new Guidelines for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and all matters pertaining to the rank to guide future exercises. (NAN)

