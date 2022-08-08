Commissioning of project: FG urges community to claim ownership

By Vivian Emoni

The Federal Government has urged community and members of Federal College of Education, Technical, Omoku in Rivers State to claim ownership of project for its sustainability.



According to statement on Sunday by Mrs Eno Olotu, Deputy Director Press and Public Relations, Ecological Project Office (EPO), the Acting Permanent Secretary of EPO, Dr Famous Eseduwo, said this in Rivers State.



Eseduwo said this while inaugurating and handing over a project, Erosion and Flood Control Works, to the management of the institution.

He said that the intervention would provide succor to the institution adding that the effort was to save the people whose lives and properties were endangered.



“The Federal Government, in its sustained efforts to mitigate ecological challenges across the country has commissioned the completed erosion and flood control works at the college in Omoku.



“The risk of flooding and the negative consequences on the institution necessitated the prompt intervention.



“The commissioning and handing over of the project is expected to serve the dual purpose of the beneficiary institution and the community taking ownership of the project and ensuring its sustainability,” he said.



Eseduwo charged the institution to make the best use of the project and ensure that it’s purpose is not defeated.



He commended the efforts of the Consultant, Messrs Steron International Resources Limited, the Contractor, Messrs Westfield Global Construction limited and EPO engineers for their commitments.



He also appreciated the contractors in ensuring minimum time loss in the project implementation and its timely completion.



The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Mpigi Barinada, commended the Federal Government for responding to the yearnings of the institution through the project intervention.



Barinada described the commitment as a responsible and ‘responsive administration’.



“The completion of this project has further demonstrated Mr President’s commitment to addressing problems confronting institutions of higher learning across the country.



“I feel honoured not only because the project is within my state, but also it is in keeping faith with the present administration’s promise.



“The promise which says that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration,” he said.



Barinada said that the completed of the project has finally put an end to the perennial flooding and its threats to the peace of the institution.



He appreciated the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike and the entire people of the state for their cooperation and facilitation of a rancour-free environment during the project execution.



The senator called on beneficiaries to cherish the laudable projects.



The Provost of the College, Dr Emmanuel Ikenyiri, thanked the Federal Government and EPO for their intervention.



Ikenyiri said that the college had before now witnessed flood devastation annually, disrupting academic, administrative and social activities in both campuses of the college.



He, however, appealed to EPO to help construct a lake in the campus two of the college to totally take care of the annual flooding in the college and reduce lecture time loss during high flooding in the college.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eseduwo in company of the Director, Drought, Desertification and Coastal Management of EPO, Haruna Bello inspected some projects in Bayelsa State.



The proposed site was for Erosion and Flood Control Works and a provision of access roads and drainage with culverts at Angalabiri-Torukubu road of the state. (NAN)

