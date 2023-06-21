Commissionership: Gov Yusuf directs nominees to declare assets

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has directed all the 19 commissioners-nominee to comply with the Code of Conduct rules.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin Tofa, in Kano on Tuesday.

Yusuf said that no commissioner would be sworn in without complying with Code of Conduct rules.

According to him, the nominees are expected to declare their assets before they are screened by the House of Assembly.

The governor, in the statement, vowed that no commissioner-nominee would be sworn in as a cabinet member without filling the asset declaration form issued by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“All other political appointees under this administration shall also comply with the directive accordingly,“ he said in the statement.

Gov. Yusuf reiterated his pledge to the people that transparency and accountability remained the basic principles of his administration.

He said this would be applied to champion good governance as promised during the electioneering campaign. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

