Commissioners of Environment Call for Greater Political Will, Funding for Subnational Climate Action

Commissioners of Environment from Nigeria’s South-West, South-East, and North-Central geo-political zones have emphasized the urgent need for stronger political will and increased funding to advance climate action at the subnational level.

Speaking during a high-level panel session on subnational climate action, hosted by the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP) in partnership with the African Climate Foundation (ACF), the commissioners highlighted their respective states’ achievements, challenges, and opportunities in tackling climate change.

The session was part of the recently concluded Nigeria Climate Change Forum, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on January 29, 2024.

Showcasing State-Level Climate Action

Moderated by Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, President of SPP, the panel featured distinguished commissioners, including:

Prof. Sam Ugwu, Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Enugu State

Chief Mrs. Tosin Aluko, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Ekiti State

Hon. Yakubu Kolo, Commissioner for Environment, Niger State

Hon. Aishat Barde, Commissioner for Environment and Climate, Taraba State

Mrs. Eddidiong Eyo, Representative, Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment

The session provided an opportunity for commissioners to highlight their states’ climate action strategies, share best practices, and discuss the barriers hindering climate change initiatives.

State-Specific Climate Initiatives

Prof. Sam Ugwu outlined Enugu State’s climate efforts, which include:

“Establishing a standalone Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to drive sustainable policies.

“Developing a pioneering climate change policy and action plan, recently approved by the state governor.

“Appointing Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, an expert in climate governance, as Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change Policy and Sustainable Development.

Hon. Aishat Barde detailed Taraba State’s initiatives, such as:

“Restructuring the Ministry of Environment to integrate climate change governance.

“Developing a climate change policy and action plan, recently validated by stakeholders.

“Banning illegal mining to safeguard the environment and public health.

“Allocating 5% of the 2025 state budget to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

“Launching the “Greening Taraba Initiative,” which aims to plant two million trees and raise climate awareness.

“Addressing key environmental challenges, including deforestation and desert encroachment.”

Hon. Erelu Aluko-Ajisafe of Ekiti State described the state as a leader in climate initiatives, citing its strong performance in the Subnational Governance Performance report by SPP and the Federal Ministry of Environment.

She emphasized Ekiti’s collaborations with local and international NGOs on various climate action projects.

Hon. Yakubu Kolo of Niger State highlighted the state’s vulnerabilities as an agricultural hub, where climate change poses a significant threat.

To mitigate these challenges, Niger State has:

“Developed a policy blueprint at the Niger State Green Economy Summit to guide climate adaptation strategies.

“Created an agency on the green economy, fully supported by the state governor, to oversee implementation.”

National-Level Support for Subnational Climate Governance

Mrs. Edidiong Udo, representing Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe, Director of the Department of Climate Change (DCC) at the Federal Ministry of Environment, shared ongoing efforts to enhance state-level climate governance and policy.

She also advocated for peer-to-peer knowledge sharing among states to facilitate the adoption of best practices in climate action.

Barriers to Climate Action and the Need for Political Commitment

The commissioners collectively identified several key challenges impeding effective climate action at the subnational level, including:

“Inadequate climate finance.

“Limited public awareness of climate change issues.

“Insufficient political will from elected officials.”

The Nigeria Climate Change Forum, hosted by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, brought together stakeholders from government, the private sector, advocacy groups, civil society organizations, and local and international NGOs.

The forum served as a platform for innovative discussions on catalyzing transformative climate action across Nigeria and Africa.

It will be recalled that SPP conducted a subnational ranking of climate governance performance across Nigeria’s 36 states in July 2024.

Lagos State ranked highest, followed by Gombe State in second place and Ebonyi State in third.

Borno and Ekiti States jointly secured the fourth position.

The call for increased political commitment and funding underscores the critical role of state governments in addressing climate challenges and ensuring sustainable development in Nigeria.