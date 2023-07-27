Commissioners: Gov Mutfwang submits names of 16 nominees to Plateau Assembly 

By Peter Amine

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Thursday submitted names of 16 nominees to the State House of Assembly, for screening and possible confirmation as commissioners.

Mutfwang in a letter read by the Speaker, Moses Sule during plenary, said that his action was in line with the powers conferred on him by the 1999 constitution as amended.

Those nominated as commissioners include; Mr Peter Gwom, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Sule Haruna, Bassa, Mr Adams Leshak, Bokkos, Mr Musa Ashoms, Jos East, and Mr Peter Nyam Gai, Jos North.

Others were; Mr Jatau Gyang, Jos South LGA, Mr Bugama Ishaku, Kanke, Mr Ephraim Usman, Kanam, Mr Joshua Ubandoma, Langtang North, Prof. Obert Nanjul, Langtang South and Mrs. Caroline Pangiang, Mikang.

Also nominated were; Mrs Dongkum Shwarta, Pankshin LGA, Mr Chrysanthus Dawam, Quan’pan, Dr (Mrs) Kachollom Gang, Riyom, Mr Noel Nkup, Shendam and Mr Nyalun Salibu,Wase.

Sule said that the screening of the nominees might commence from July 31.

Meanwhile, the speaker also directed the Clerk of the House, to invite the Chairman of Plateau Internal Revenue Service, to appear before the lawmakers on Friday, for screening and confirmation. (NAN)

