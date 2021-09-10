Commissioner warns schools in Delta against collecting unapproved levies

Delta Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, warned in Asaba on Friday that public and private schools must stop the collection of unapproved levies.

She gave the warning when the state’s chapter of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools led by its chairperson, Lady Winifred Emeni paid her a courtesy visit.

Ezewu said that any public or private school that encouraged such practice would be sanctioned.

“All stakeholders in the education sector should contribute their quota towards sanitising the system,’’ she said, adding that she would continue to do her best to reposition the sector.

“Secondary education under my watch will always release results of Basic Education Certificate Examination in record time,’’ she added.

Earlier, Mrs Emeni commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing Ezewu as Commissioner for Secondary Education.

“We are in the ministry to fashion out ways of moving secondary education forward in the state.

“I appeal to the state government to provide more furniture and other equipment in our schools,’’ she said.

She noted that the Okowa-led administration was committed to ensuring that schools were conducive for effective teaching and learning.

“I call on parents to ensure that their children and wards are adequately prepared for school.

“Principals and teachers should redouble their commitment towards impacting more positively on the lives of students through effective teaching and counselling,’’ Mrs Emeni added.

Public and private secondary schools in Delta will resume for the 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, Sept.13. (NAN)

