Commissioner warns schools in Delta against collecting unapproved levies

September 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Delta Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, warned in Asaba on Friday public and private schools must stop the collection of unapproved levies.

She gave the warning when the state’s chapter of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools by its chairperson, Lady Winifred Emeni paid her a courtesy visit.


Ezewu said any public or private school encouraged such practice would be sanctioned.

“All stakeholders in the education sector should contribute their quota towards sanitising the system,’’ she said, adding she would continue to do her best to reposition the sector.

“Secondary education under my watch will always release results of Basic Education Certificate Examination in time,’’ she added.

Earlier, Mrs Emeni commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing Ezewu as Commissioner for Secondary Education.

“We are in the ministry to fashion out ways of moving secondary education forward in the state.

“I appeal to the state government more furniture and other equipment in our schools,’’ she said.

She noted the Okowa- administration was committed to ensuring schools conducive for effective teaching and learning.

“I call on parents to ensure their children and wards are prepared for school.

“Principals and should redouble their commitment towards impacting more positively on the of students through effective teaching and counselling,’’ Mrs Emeni added.

Public and private secondary schools in Delta will resume for the 2021/2022 academic session on Monday, Sept.13. (NAN)

