Mr Onyemuche Nnamani, the Commissioner Representing South East in the Police Service Commission (PSC) has called on youths in the region to take advantage of the police recruitment slated to commence soon.

Nnamani made the call while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Chairman of PSC, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, on Wednesday said recruitment into the Nigeria Police would soon commence.

Smith said the exercise would begin after the issues relating to the recruitment were resolved in the interest of both the commission and the Nigeria Police.

Nnamani, also a former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, said the move to commence recruitment into the Nigeria Police by the commission was a welcome development.

According to him, that will be the beginning of a deliberate move to stop marginalisation of the zone in the hierarchy of the force.

He commended the PSC chairman for making a case for the revival of the Police Detective College, Enugu.

Nnamani said the revival of the college would bring the institution to life and return the Nigeria Police to intelligence based policing.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the current state of the college, adding that the facility had become a haven for rodents because of decay following long period of abandonment.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 approved the recruitment of 10,000 youths into the Nigeria Police to address the inadequate manpower needs in the force. (NAN)

