Musa Ibrahim-Abubakar, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Nasarawa State , has advised its residents to imbibe the culture of tree planting.

Ibrahim-Abubakar gave the advice during the inauguration of a tree planting programme at Government Secondary School, Tudun Gwandara and some other selected schools across the state in Lafia on Thursday.

The Commissioner, who noted that tree planting is the most plausible way of tackling deforestation, called on the residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate tree felling .

Ibrahim-Abubakar speaking on the importance of trees to the ecosystem, said that plants have direct connection with human lives, as they provide oxygen necessary for human existence.

He said that it was high time for the people to contribute their quota toward environmental protection against desertification and other climatic challenges in the state.

“I urge schools, individuals and communities to imbibe the spirit of tree planting, environmental sanitation, discouraging indiscriminate felling of trees and avoid dumping of refuse in the drains to prevent flooding and erosion.

“Your positive responses toward tree planting and desisting from indiscriminate tree felling will contribute toward conserving our fragile ecosystem,” the commissioner said.

He explained that the programme was in line with the world policy of fighting global warming through sustained afforestation .

The Commissioner also said that it was aimed at improving livelihood of the citizenry, through benefits derivable from trees.

Ibrahim-Abubakar called on students, principals and management of schools in the state to embrace the programme, adding that this is the right time to plant trees.

The Commissioner also called on residents of the state to use Saturday’s monthly sanitation , holding between 7.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. to clean their surroundings.

In his response, Mr Abdullahi Angulu-Basa, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Gwandara, Lafia, appreciated the state government for choosing the school for the inauguration of the tree planting programme.

Angulu-Basal promised to ensure that students of the school champion the course of tree planting in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the demonstration of tree planting and the presentation of some gift items to the school by the commissioner for being one of the cleanest schools in the state capital. (NAN)

