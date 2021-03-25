Commissioner urges Nasarawa residents to imbibe tree planting culture

Musa Ibrahim-Abubakar, the  Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Nasarawa State , has advised  its residents to imbibe the culture of tree planting.

Ibrahim-Abubakar gave the advice  during the inauguration of a tree planting programme at Government Secondary School, Tudun Gwandara and other selected schools across the state in Lafia on .

The Commissioner, who noted  that tree planting is the most plausible way of tackling deforestation,  called on the residents of the state  to desist from tree felling .

Ibrahim-Abubakar  speaking  on the importance of trees to the ecosystem, said that  plants have connection with human lives, as they provide oxygen necessary for human existence.

He said  that it was high time for  the people to contribute their  quota toward environmental protection against desertification and other climatic challenges in the state.

“I urge schools, individuals and communities  to imbibe the spirit of tree planting, environmental sanitation, discouraging felling of trees and avoid dumping of refuse in the drains to prevent flooding and erosion.

“Your positive responses toward tree  planting  and desisting from   tree felling  will contribute toward conserving fragile ecosystem,” the commissioner said.

He explained that the programme was in line with the world policy of fighting warming through  sustained afforestation .

The Commissioner also said that  it was aimed  at improving livelihood of the citizenry, through benefits derivable from  trees.

Ibrahim-Abubakar called on  students,   principals and management of schools  in the state to embrace the programme, adding that this is the right time to plant trees.

The Commissioner  also  called on residents of the state to use  Saturday’ monthly sanitation , holding  7.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. to clean their surroundings.

In his response,  Mr Abdullahi Angulu-Basa, the Principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Gwandara, Lafia, appreciated  the state government for choosing the school for the  inauguration of  the tree planting programme.

Angulu-Basal promised  to ensure that  students of the school  champion the course of tree planting in the state.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the  demonstration of tree planting and the  presentation of gift items to the school by the commissioner for being one of the cleanest schools in the state capital. (NAN)

