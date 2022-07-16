Commissioner urges communities to protect facilities

The Delta Ministry of Environment has called on benefiting communities of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) to protect the facilities by ensuring the drains were not turned into dumping sites, thereby blocking the waterways.

Mr Godspower Asiuwhu, the newly appointed Commissioner for Environment made the call on Saturday at the inspection of three sites of the completed NEWMAP projects at Obomkpa and Ukunzu in Aniocha North and Owanta in Ika North East Local Government Areas.

He said it took much commitment from the state and World Bank before the projects became a reality, adding that it is the responsibility of the communities to protect the facilities for their own good.

“I commend NEWMAP and the World Bank for their efforts in reducing the vulnerability to erosion disaster in the affected communities,” he said.

The Acting Project Coordinator, Mr Benedict Nwokocha, said the three projects had been completed and were awaiting commissioning.

He added that the jobs were done according to specifications by the contracting firms who handled the work.

Nwokocha who spoke on modalities put in place to secure the facilities, said that committees had been set up to protect them.

“The communities had also agreed to work with the state government,” he said.(NAN)

