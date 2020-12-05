Commissioner tasks industrialists on business opportunities in Ogun

Mrs Kikelomo Longe, Ogun Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, has called on industrialists to harness business opportunities that abound in the state to grow their businesses and recover fast from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Longe made the call during an industrial tour of companies in Ikenne and Sagamu Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday.

The commissioner explained that government was also looking inwards to improve agro-processing and strengthening the value-chain and create more jobs for unemployed youths.

Longe noted that other competitive advantages in respect of highly-skilled human resources, abundant mineral deposits and the state’s geographical advantage as well as business-friendly policies would help boost their businesses.

She said the efforts had enabled the state emerged as an agro-allied investment destination in Nigeria.

Longe gave an assurance that government would continue to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive through the implementation of more business-friendly policies.

She said that the creation of relevant agencies such as the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OGUNINVEST), Ogun State Enterprises Development Agency, had improved the ease of doing business and attracted more investments into the state.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Sola Arobieke, called on business entities to continue to reciprocate government’s efforts through prompt payment of taxes. (NAN)