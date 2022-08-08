Commissioner pledges to resuscitate ENTRACO

By Hilary Akalugwu

Chief Andy Omeje, the newly-appointed Commissioner for Transport in Enugu State has pledged to resuscitate state-owned Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO).

Omeje said this on Monday in Nsukka while speaking with newsmen shortly after his meeting with Ebube Asada, a social political group whose membership is drawn from Enugu North Senatorial District.

The commissioner said he had identified challenges of the transport ministry and would tackle them as soon as possible.

Omeje, is was the immediate past Council chairman, Igboeze South Local Government Area, said he would he would start his tenure as commissioner by reinvigorating ENTRACO because of its importance.

“There is no ministry in this country that has no challenges; the good thing is to identify the challenges so as to solve them.

“Very soon ENTRACO will receive a new lease of life and will be able to compete favourably with any state transport company in the country’’, he said.

The commissioner urged members of staff of the ministry to continue to undertake their duties with dedication and patriotism, saying the administration under his watch would take care of their welfare.

“I know the members of staff of the ministry are hardworking but there is still room for improvement so that we can move the ministry to enviable height.

“The aims of the meeting was to mobilise Ebube Adada for Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the senatorial district.

“My support for the governor’s senatorial ambition is total and comprehensive. This is because the district and Enugu state in general has witnessed unprecedented transformations under Ugwuanyi’s administration”, he said.

Speaking during the meeting one of the founding members of Ebube Adada, Mr Chidi Concord, said the group had great respect for Omeje.

He said this was because of his numerous achievements as local government chairman as well as his love for youths.

“The youths in the district are happy with the appointment of Omeje as the transport commissioner in Enugu State.

“Ebube Adada will support governor’s senatorial bid in 2023 because the Ugwuanyi has done very well for the state,” he said (NAN)(

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

