Commissioner nominees based on competence, merit- Gov. Sule 

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, says the appointment of 17 Commissioner designates was purely based on merit and capacity to help the government deliver good governance to people of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Public Affairs on Monday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor on Friday, July 28, submitted the names of 17 commissioner nominees to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The governor said men and women from the 13 Local Government Areas of the state were carefully selected to strengthen the machinery of government and enhance speedy implementation of policies and programmes of his administration.

“Out of the numerous party faithfuls that desired to serve in the cabinet, we arrived at 17 names after due consultation with relevant stakeholders across the state.

“We have already forwarded their names to the state house of assembly for screening and possible confirmation as commissioners, in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” added

Sule lauded the courage, loyalty, commitment exhibited by the people of the State and the tremendous support being accorded to his administration by members of the party.

He further said the state remained blessed with abundance human and natural resources that could effectively help in driving good governance.

He said members of the party should show more understanding in view of the limited slots for commissioners which had made it practically impossible for the numerous qualified party faithful to be appointed at a time.

He promised to continue to operate an open door policy and promised to assign portfolio to the new commissioners designate based on their specialisation and expertise.

He also cautioned mischief makers against fanning the embers of disunity among party members and the general public by promoting sentiments.

Sule, therefore, said he did not consider religion and tribal affiliations as the basis for appointment of the nominees but spread it to all the local government areas in line with the provisions of the constitution. (NAN).

