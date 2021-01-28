Commissioner lauds Okowa on state university’s developmental projects

Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, Commissioner for Higher Education in Delta, has commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his positive disposition toward the overall development of the State University, Abraka.

Muoboghare gave the commendation on Thursday during his inspection of the ongoing landmark projects in the university’s main campus.

The commissioner said the governor did not hesitate in approving payment to the contractors handling various projects in the university to give it a facelift and solve its accommodation problems.

“The ministry has met its financial obligations to all the contractors according to their work mileage and, therefore, looked forward toward the completion and handing over of the jobs to the ministry.

The university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, appreciated the efforts of the state government in making adequate provisions for the completion of the ongoing projects in the campus.

“The completion of the projects would change the face of the university, particularly the seven floor Senate building project.

“The building is not only a signature and legacy project, but one of the best in any tertiary institution in the country,” Egwunyenga said.

He expressed satisfaction that the projects would be completed during his time as the Chief Executive of the institution.

The projects inspected were Faculty of Science; a 500-seater Lecture Theatre, the Senate building, the Multi-Purpose Lecture Theatre and the Faculty of Arts buildings. (NAN)