Commissioner lauds Gov. Ododo for transforming Kogi’s broadcasting industry

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, has commended Gov. Ahmed Ododo for transforming the state’s broadcasting industry within a very short time.

Fanwo gave this commendation on Tuesday while inspecting the new Hybrid Power Installation at FM 94 Broadcasting Station, Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hybrid power comprised solar power and the installation of 33 KVA transformers to link up the line for 24 hours power supply.

Fanwo hailed the governor for providing power supply to boost the state-owned radio station’s efficiency.

He said Gov. Ododo had revolutionised the state’s broadcasting industry in less than 100 days of his stay in office.

“We really appreciate this intervention because we can now increase our broadcasting hours, we will live up to his expectations,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the intervention will ensure adequate power supply to Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation FM 94, and also bridge the communication gaps between the people and political office holders.

Fanwo explained that the radio station was established to keep the people abreast of government’s policies and programmes, as well as hold political office holders accountable.

In their comments, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Teddy Adegbola, and the Director-General of the station, Alh. Oyila Ozovehe, lauded the state governor for his efforts.

“The good people of Kogi will start to enjoy the state-of-the-art transmitters procured by the immediate past Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello.

“We assure our governor of quality broadcasting,” Ozovehe said. (NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye