Commissioner lauds Benue PDP’s peaceful conduct of Assembly, Reps primaries

The Benue Commissioner for Finance, Dr David Olofu, has lauded the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for peaceful conduct of Sunday’s Houses of Assembly and Representatives primaries across the state.

Olofu who gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Makurdi, described the process as very transparent and peaceful.

The commissioner attributed the success of the exercise to the wisdom of Gov. Samuel Ortom and the party leadership in the state in ensuring due process and diligence.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the electoral officers, various security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making the process transparent and credible.

“From the distribution of materials to deployment of electoral officers and the eventual conduct of the primaries across the state, we must give credit to Ortom and the party leadership in the state.

Olofu said: “Going by what I saw in Apa and from what I gathered from my colleagues across the state, the exercise was a huge success.

“Let me also use this opportunity to congratulate the House of Assembly candidate for Apa State Constituency, Mr Abu Umoru, the House of Representatives candidate for Apa/Agatu, Mr Ojotu Ojema, and all other candidates that emerged across the state.” (NAN)

