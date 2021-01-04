Commissioner empowers 50 widows with cash, wrappers in Nasarawa 

Mr Dogo Shammah, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, on Monday donated cash to some widows in the state to ease their economic hardship. The beneficiaries, who are no fewer than 50, selected from 10 electoral Wards in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, also received wrappers as New Year gifts.

Shammah, while distributing the items in Wamba Local government, said the donation was part of his effort to cushion effect of hardship being experienced by the widows in the area. According to the Commissioner, the gesture is also in line with the Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s policy of touching the lives of vulnerable people of the society especially widows and orphans.

“It gives me joy to see people happy. I am happy whenever I touch the lives of vulnerable people of the society such as widows and orphans,” he said. He appealed to the beneficiaries to always pray and support the present administration of Gov. Sule to succeed.

Malam Bala Mohammed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretary for Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone, described the Commissioner as a generous man who had the interest of his people at heart. He called on other politicians to emulate him in touching the lives of the needy.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Kande kwabe, expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for remembering them. She described the gesture as first of its kind in the locality and prayed to God to bless him as well as replenish his pocket. (NAN)