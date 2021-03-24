Alhaji Dayyabu Garga, Plateau Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, has condoled with Chief Letep Dabang, the State Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the death of his sister.Garga in a condolence message to Dabang said that he received with shock the news of the demise of his beloved younger sister, Miss Kirnan Mwelbish Dabang, which occurred a few days ago.

“On behalf of my family and the Dayyabu Garga Foundation, I commiserate with you and the family over this unfortunate incident.

“From the numerous encomiums poured on the late Kirnan,it is a testimony of how she had related with a diverse range of people while alive.

“Since death is an inevitable end for all mortals, her life is a lesson for us all to reflect on and live to glorify God so as to be remembered positively as she is being remembered now,”he said.

Garga, who is also the Chairman of Dayyabu Garga Foundation, called on the family of Dabang to take her demise as God’s will and be strong in this moment of grief.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the late Kirnan Dabang eternal rest.. (NAN)

