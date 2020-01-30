Commissioner assures Kwara people of regular portable water supply



The Commissioner of Water Resources in Kwara State, Hajia Arinola Lawal, has assured that the administration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is doing everything possible to address the problem of water supply in the state.

Mrs. Lawal, who made the assurance during a visit to Ita-Elepa, Agaka community, following claims by the community members of not having regular water supply due to faulty water tanks and boreholes.

The commissioner disclosed that steps had already been taken to sanitize the water sector in the state, stressing that the problem of water scarcity will soon become a thing of the past in the state.

Addressing the community members, Mrs Lawal said the State Government will find a permanent solution to the problem within a short period of time.

“We are going to find a lasting solution to the problem, by finding a way to channel and increase the flow of water to the region,” she said.

The commissioner also appealed to Kwarans to stop the vandalisation of government properties as this lackadaisical attitude will affect regular water supply in the state.

Responding on behalf of the community, Ibrahim Oloyin, who applauded the determination of the State Government to restore the lost glories of Kwara, thanked the Commissioner for coming to inspect their water situation.

“We want to appreciate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his effort to rebuild Kwara, and we are assuring him that he has our full support,” he said.

News Digest also gathered that Hajia Lawal and her entourage, also visited and inspected rehabilitation works at Agba Dam, and the Ilorin Golf Club, to access how the prestigious club can be supplied with constant water.

