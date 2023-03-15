Commission urges peaceful governorship,  state assembly polls in Kaduna

By Mustapha Yauri

The Kaduna State Peace Commission, has urged political stakeholders in the state to promote peace during the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Saleh Momale, made the call when he visited the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli on Wednesday in Zaria.

He urged leaders of political parties in the state to cooperate with the traditional institution to ensure a peaceful and orderly exercise.

”We are at the emirate council to strengthen collaboration with the traditional institution ahead of the elections.

”There is need for stakeholders to work together towards promoting peace and harmony in the state,” he said.

Momale expressed concerns over the pockets of protests that greeted the outcome of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections

”This is the reason we are engaging critical political stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming election. We need a credible and peaceful process,“he said.

The executive vice chairman commended the emir for his roles during the recent peace accord by governorship candidates in the state.

”Your message at the peace accord was fatherly, it showed your good intentions for the state, we thank you immensely,” he said.

In his remarks, Bamalli commended Kaduna people for their peaceful conduct during the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The emir urged the electorate in the state to obey the rules governing the electoral process.

The traditional ruler said that the public had crucial roles to play in ensuring that the March 18 election in the state was peaceful.

Bamalli cautioned the people against mixing politics with religious sentiments in the interest of peace and harmonious relationship.

He called for more perseverance, tolerance and mutual respect for each other before, during and after the elections. (NAN)