Commission, UN unveil code to report sexual, gender-based violence cases

By Edith Nwapi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the UN on Friday unveiled a short code for reporting Sexual and Gender-Based (SGBV) violations.

The short code “6472” was unveiled at a news briefing organised by the NHRC, United Nations Development Programme, the European Union and FRED.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International human rights day is celebrated on Oct. 10 annually.

This year marks the 75 years of universal declaration of human right by UN General Assembly in 1948.

Also, the unveiling of the 75 years of Univetsial Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR 75) logo.

Speaking at the event, Mr Matthias Schmale, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator welcomed the unveiling.

“This is about citizens and we will work together to ensure that this .

initiative will form part of the 16 days activism on checking violence against women and girls.

” I think this is a relevant innovation on how to help the citizens” he said.

Similarly, Mr Tony Ojukwu, The Executive Secretary NHRC, said the whole idea was to bring education of human rights to the door steps of every Nigerian.

” You can no longer say, you have no transport money to lodge your complaints on human rights violation.

” All you need to do is dial 6472 and there will be somebody to take your complainants,” he said.

He therefore, called on the media to help spread the message.

” The UN and NHRC are calling upon the media to help us with this wonderful partnership,” he said. (NAN)