Commission submits #ENDSARS report to Bello in Kogi

By Stephen Adeleye

The Public Defender and Citizens’ Rights Commission (PDCRC) on Friday its report into the #ENDSARS protests in Kogi to Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The protest held across the country in 2020.

Mr Abdullahi Zakari, Director General of the PDCRC, while speaking at the event at the Government House in Lokoja, said the commission set up the Human Rights Special Interventions Committee, inaugurated on Oct. 15, 2020, on the directive of the governor.

According to him, the main objective of the committee is to deal with matters arising from the #ENDSARS protests in 2020.

”Today, we are submitting the report of our findings and made appropriate recommendations to government on what to do.

”We identified the immediate and remote causes of the protests and also made recommendations for the purposes of implementation, so that such occurrence will be minimised, if not completely stopped, in years ahead,” he said.

According to Zakari, the committee entertained 12 petitions.

”In all, the recommendations would go a long way into resolving some of the issues that undermined the #ENDSARS protests, that swept across the country,” Zakari said.

Responding, Bello commended the committee for a job well done, assuring that the state government would look into the recommendations for implementation.

Bello who was represented by Dr Folashade Ayoade, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) promised to continue to give the necessary support to ensure that the PDCRC was well positioned, to deliver on its objectives.

He commended the commission for several civil and criminal cases and interventions it had handled and resolved across the state, since it was established.

”I want to assure you that every recommendation therein will be well noted and carried out, because of my strong believe in promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights,” he said.

Bello reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that the residents and citizens of the state especially the indigents and vulnerable, had access to justice, free of charge.

The governor further restated his determination to ensure protection, promotion and enforcement of human rights across the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mohammed, SAN, said the PDCRC in Kogi was a product of justice sector reforms, established through the instrumentality of law.

He commended the commission for a job well done, by putting up the #ENDSARS report, assuring them of the state government’s continuous support and without any interference in delivering their mandates.

Also speaking, the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Josiah Majebi, lauded the governor for being proactive, by ensuring that human rights were promoted, protected and enforced, in the state without interference.

He assured the commission of the total support of the judiciary in its bid to deliver justice for the vulnerable and indigent residents and citizens of the state.

In his vote of thanks, the committee Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Alhassan, thanked the governor for creating the enabling environment for the committee to operate. (NAN)

