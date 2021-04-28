The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has sought to partner with the Ministry of Education to create awareness of fiscal responsibility initiatives in tertiary institutions.

Mr Bede Ogueri Anyanwu, Head, Strategic Communications Directorate of the commission said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Anyanwu said the Chairman, FRC, Mr Victor Muruako made this known when he visited the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

According to Muruako, the initiative will be an intellectual exercise.

He disclosed that the survey of the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and selected lecturers showed inadequate knowledge of the initiative, hence the need to create more awareness.

Muruako congratulated the minister for the suspension of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike and also lauded the ministry’s effort in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his response, Nwajiuba enjoined the commission to come up with a template that would spur both organisations to collaborate in creating awareness on Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 within the education sector. (NAN)

