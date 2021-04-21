Commission receives 88 domestic violence cases in 3 months

April 21, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



The National Rights Commission (NHRC)  has recorded 88 complaints of domestic violence in in three months.

The State Coordinator, Mr Terngu Gwar, who was represented Chief Legal Officer, Mrs Inna Audu, disclosed this to News of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in .

Gwar said domestic violence is the most common form of violence against and its consequences affect many areas of the lives of victims.

He stated that the reports the commission get on rape cases in the state are not as high as that of domestic violence and this is alarming.

He said the commission is working with major stakeholders like the International Federation of (FIDA), the Ministry of Affairs and Social Development and the Police Force to check domestic violence.

”Many are not ready to speak out on their situation while some are dying in silence. With sensitisation, women are stepping forward to raise their complaints.

“The commission has helped in resolving some cases of domestics violence.

”The only way to help women out is to encourage to speak out when they are being molested or when their rights are being violated,” he said.

The coordinator called on the judiciary to accelerated hearing of - based violence cases.

He also urged the judiciary to the implementation of the Administration of Justice Law in punishing violators of -Based Violence.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,