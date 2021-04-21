The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recorded 88 complaints of domestic violence in Kaduna in three months.

The State Coordinator, Mr Terngu Gwar, who was represented by the Chief Legal Officer, Mrs Inna Audu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Gwar said domestic violence is the most common form of violence against women and its consequences affect many areas of the lives of victims.

He stated that the reports the commission get on rape cases in the state are not as high as that of domestic violence and this is alarming.

He said the commission is working with major stakeholders like the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and the Police Force to check domestic violence.

”Many women are not ready to speak out on their situation while some are dying in silence. With sensitisation, more women are stepping forward to raise their complaints.

“The commission has helped in resolving some cases of domestics violence.

”The only way to help women out is to encourage them to speak out when they are being molested or when their rights are being violated,” he said.

The coordinator called on the judiciary to ensure accelerated hearing of gender- based violence cases.

He also urged the judiciary to ensure the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law in punishing violators of Gender-Based Violence.(NAN)

