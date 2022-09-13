Commission pledges continuous training for NASS staff

By ErciJames Ochigbo

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), has pledged to ensure continuous training for members of staff of National Assembly to enhance their capacity and ensure efficient lawmaking process.

Mr Ahmed Amshi, the Executive Chairman, NASC, said this at the opening of a three-day training titled, “Enhancing Capacity for Legislative Services’’, organised by the management of House of Representatives for NASS members of staff in Abuja on Tuesday

.

Amshi, represented by NASC commissioner representing North East, Sen. Abubakar Tutare, said that the training would have enormous benefit for the staff as it would increase their productivity.

“Training is a priority under my tenure as chairman of NASC, because it is only in training and retraining that we can develop the capacity of our staff and the need to develop capacity cannot be over emphasised.

“Where we are in National Assembly is where laws are made for the country; there laws are made by elected politicians who may or may not have the knowledge or expertise of lawmaking.

“For them to be successful they will need your contribution and guidance and so the need the necessary training in law drafting for good governance is very necessary.

“NASC will at all times, give support to issues of staff training to develop capacity,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria appreciated the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila for supporting regular staff training.

“I have a strong conviction that the best way to maintain optimum performance and productivity in any system or organisation is to empower the workers that form the pillars of the organisation.

“Through this capacity building, we build strong institutions, and make them work; I have no doubt that at the end of the programme, the beneficiaries will be better equipped for greater service to the legislature and the Nigerian state.

“I therefore urge all participants to this workshop to listen to the experts who will be engaging you these few days to gain more knowledge and experience that would impact further in your daily call to duty.

“On our part, we will strive to provide you with the enabling environment with the resources available. I wish you fruitful and result-oriented interactions,” he said.(NAN)

