Commission lauds Yobe varsity for fee waiver for students with disabilities

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has commended the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Yobe University, Damaturu, Prof. Mala Daura, for granting registration fee waiver to 23 students with disabilities.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Mbanefo JohnMichaels, Head of Media and Publicity in the commission.

Mr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of NCPWD, described the gesture as a welcomed development.

Lalu, also thanked Daura for giving assurance that students with special needs would enjoy all available privileges in pursuit of their chosen career in the institution.

The NCPWD boss stressed that such a gesture would create an avenue for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to go further in their studies.

“The Yobe University payment waiver is a considerable freedom for PWDs, which is in total consonance with President Buhari’s Next Level Agenda and determination to alleviate 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

Lalu recently disclosed that President Buhari has mandated the Commission to come up with strategies that will make institutions of learning attractive to Persons with Disabilities to take them off the streets.

The commission is projecting January 2022 as takeoff time for the award of scholarships for PWDs in Institutions of learning.

“The kind gesture by Daura, was in fulfilment of the promise he made to the students shortly after he became the VC of the Institution”. (NAN)

