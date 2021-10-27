Commission inaugurates construction of 500 houses in Taraba

October 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The North East Commission (NEDC) on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of 500 housing units in Taraba.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, said that the provision of mass housing became imperative due to the mass movement of to urban due to the insurgency and other security challenges in the region.

Alkali said that the Commission would construct 500 model houses each in  Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe

.

He said that 150 houses would built in Jalingo while 350 would distributed to other towns across the state.

The managing director also donated both food and nonfood items to the state.

He said that the gesture was to support the displaced and the farmers inputs crucial to boosting food production in the state.

NAN reports that some of the items donated are rice, seasoning, mosquito nets, fertilisers, tractors aside other farm implements.

Earlier, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba who received the items thanked the Federal Government the assistance.

Ishaku also expressed appreciation to the commission its intervention in critical areas of the ’s need.

He said government would forward the commission other demands crucial to the well-being of the of the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,