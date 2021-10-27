Commission inaugurates construction of 500 houses in Taraba

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of 500 housing units in Taraba.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, said that the provision of mass housing became imperative due to the mass movement of people to urban centres due to the insurgency and other security challenges in the region.

Alkali said that the Commission would construct 500 model houses each in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe

.

He said that 150 houses would be built in Jalingo while 350 would be distributed to other towns across the state.

The managing director also donated both food and nonfood items to the state.

He said that the gesture was to support the displaced and the farmers with inputs crucial to boosting food production in the state.

NAN reports that some of the items donated are rice, seasoning, mosquito nets, fertilisers, tractors aside other farm implements.

Earlier, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba who received the items thanked the Federal Government for the assistance.

Ishaku also expressed appreciation to the commission for its intervention in critical areas of the people’s need.

He said government would forward the commission with other demands crucial to the well-being of the people of the state. (NAN)

