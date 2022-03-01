Commission enjoins Nigerians to protect inherent dignity of mankind

By Edith Nwapi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has enjoined Nigerians to strive and uphold the inherent rights and dignity of all persons, particularly those who are facing one form of discrimination or the other.

This is contained in a statement by the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, SAN, to mark the 2022 International Day of Zero Tolerance for Discrimination.

This day, which is celebrated every March 1, annually has as theme:”Remove laws that harm, create laws that empower”.

Specifically, Ojukwu, enjoined national institutions and other stakeholders noted that discrimination is a grave human rights violation that has affected the foundation of human rights locally and Internationally.

” Right to freedom from discrimination is recognised in the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which was subsequently ratified by Nigeria in 1983″ he said.

According to Ojukwu, Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provided for equality of treatment for individuals irrespective of nationality, sex, racial or ethnic origin, political opinion, religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation.

He added that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria prohibits discrimination on the grounds of place of origin, sex, religion, status, ethnic or linguistic association or ties.

” It is the duty of the State to promote national integration by providing adequate facilities, equal opportunities and rights to all the citizens without discrimination.

” As a National Institution saddled with the responsibility of promoting, protecting and enforcing human rights in Nigeria, we condemn discrimination in any form.

” The Commission had spearheaded a number of public hearings across the states to address issues of widowhood violations/ inheritance, domestic violence and other discriminatory practices,” he said.

NAN reports that the day was first celebrated on March 1, 2014, and was launched by UNAIDS Executive Director , Michel Sidibé.

In February 2017, UNAIDS called on people to “make some noise around zero discrimination, to speak up and prevent discrimination from standing in the way of achieving ambitions, goals and dreams. (NAN)

