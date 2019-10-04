Commission distributes starter packs to 200 IDPs in Adamawa

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has distributed starter packs to over 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Adamawa.

The Federal Commissioner of the commission, Sen. Basheer Garba, distributed the packs on Friday in Hong, the headquarters of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Garba said the measure was part of a component of the 2018 Livelihood Support Programme of the commission.

Represented by Hajiya Zainab Dahiru, Coordinator of Yola Field Office of the NCFRMI, the federal commissioner said the programme was to empower the beneficiaries to earn a living.

“The programme aims to empower persons of concern in different parts of the country with skills, start up capital and pack to engage in small businesses to improve their family living condition.

“The programme is part of federal government effort to ensure durable solutions for IDPs in the North East and the commission is distributing starter packs to the beneficiaries to enable them put to practice the knowledge and skills they acquired during the training.

“In Adamawa, about 200 beneficiaries were trained in rice and oil processing and soap making as well as cell phones repair and the starter packs comprise tools, groundnut oil extractor and rice processing mill machines,” Garba said.

He said the beneficiaries were registered as small cooperative groups and drawn from Hong, Mayo-Belwa and Numan Local Government Areas, adding that the Commission has begun depositing take off grant to some cooperative banks account to enable them purchase raw materials.

Speaking at the occasion, the Caretaker Chairman of Hong Local Government Council, Mr Inuwa Usman, thanked the federal government for the gesture which he described as timely.

Usman said the intervention would go a long way in alleviating poverty and improving family living condition of the displaced persons.

He warned the beneficiaries against selling the items but to make maximum use of them to boost their businesses. (NAN)