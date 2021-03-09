The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally-displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has distributed relief materials to persons displaced by bandits in Birnin-Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Sen. Bashir Mohammed, presented the items to the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that a total of 1,194 households, comprising 27,121 individuals, were affected, with majority being women and children.

According to him, the relief materials, including food, non-food and other empowerment items, are meant to support the internally-displaced persons in Birnin Gwari, as part of measures to alleviate their sufferings.

Mohammed said that the commission also commiserated with the government and people of the state on the incessant banditry attacks and communal clashes, which had led to and continued to cause thousands of displacements in the state.

According to him, “It is with heavy heart that I return today to handover relief items to the beleaguered people of Birnin Gwari local government area.

“Data collected this year by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency and NCFRMI indicate that 1,194 households, comprising 27,121 individuals, more than half of whom are women and children, were displaced in Birnin Gwari LGA alone,” he said.

Mohammed stated that the commission was partnering with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the implementation of ‘Project Reliance’, an intervention project for all displaced persons in Nigeria.

He said that the project would afford the displaced persons the opportunity to choose from 50 vocational skills.

“Beneficiaries will be provided with training and starter packs, including start-up capital, to begin their businesses.

“We believe that this is the most effective way of empowering displaced persons and ultimately restoring their means of livelihood.

“Project Reliance has been initiated in Borno and Katsina states, and in a phased manner, we hope to include all states in Nigeria where there are significant IDPs’ or refugees’ population.

“The commission has also begun the ‘Resettlement Cities Project’ in Borno, Katsina, Edo and Zamfara states, where 600 housing units will be built in beneficiary states.

“The housing units will include clinic, market, security post, school and other social amenities,” he said.

Mohammed added that the project was also all encompassing, as it had a livelihood support component for full resettlement of displaced persons.

“Construction has reached advanced levels in Borno and Katsina states and we hope that we will expand this to cover all states with large numbers of displaced persons, including Kaduna state,” he said.

The NCFRMI federal commissioner listed the items to include semovita, maize, beans, rice, palm oil, vegetable oil, local energy stoves, mats, plastic bowls, plastic buckets, blankets, grinding machines and sewing machines.

Receiving the materials, the deputy governor commended NCFRMI for its magnanimity and prompt response to the needs of displaced persons in the state.

One of the displaced victims, Baraka Saidu, taking refuge at a primary school in Birnin Gwari, also appreciated the commission on behalf of other beneficiaries, stressing that the items would go a long way in alleviating their sufferings. (NAN)

