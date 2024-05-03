Commission decries culture of silence by GBV victims in Plateau

Mrs Olivia Dazyem, the Acting Executive Chairperson, Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunity Commission, has decried the culture of silence exhibited by families of victims of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Plateau..

Dazyem, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos,

said the culture of silence has led to increase in gender based violence in the state, as perpetrators of the nefarious act go unpunished.

“ Most families of victims of GBV, due to the stigma associated with the act by society, prefer to remain silent rather than seeking justice for victims.

“ This attitude from victims’ families emboldens the perpetrators as they’re not punished to serve as deterrent to those nursing the nefarious act, “ she said.

Dazyem encouraged victims to seek justice by coming to the commission to report such cases.

She assured families of victims of GBV that perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law.

The chairperson said the agency had the right legal framework to protect the victims and to ensure that justice is served.

She further said that their services were absolutely free and the victims only needed to speak up and break the culture of silence.(NAN)

By Oyekan Zainab