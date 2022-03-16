Commission begins construction of permanent IDPs camp in Edo

By George Edomwonyi

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has begun the construction of a permanent camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that work on the project was launched by NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in Auchi on Wednesday.



Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the camp would be a prototype of a modern city.

“The resettlement city, which is the initiative of NCFRMI, is to accommodate as many displaced persons in the country as possible.

“The city, which is to be built in the locality, is designed to have school, health centre, worship centers, skill acquisition center and police station, amongst others,” she said.



She further described the project as a demonstration of Federal Government’s commitment to the wellbeing of displaced persons.

She said the commission was working with the United Nations on migration management and creating a central data of all Nigerians displaced by conflict within and outside the country.



In separate remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and Traditional Ruler of Auchi, Haliru Momoh (Otaru), thanked the federal government for the initiative.

They pledged the support of the state government and community toward ensuring the completion of the project. (NAN)

