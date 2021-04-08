The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has assured flood affected communities in Kebbi of redress.

Mr Joseph Terfa-Ityav, the Chairman of HYPPADEC Governing Council, made the promise on Thursday, when he led other members of the council on a visit to the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera.

”Since the creation of Kanji Dam over 40 years ago, communities in Kebbi State have gone through a lot of hardship because of the overflow of the dams.

“As the years passed by, people of the state and other member states of the commission have been working hard with the previous government to ensure the commission addresses the hardship and ecological challenges face by their communities.”

According to him, the commission was signed into law in 2010 as result of yearnings of the people of Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Benue and Plateau states.

He said the commission lately had conducted a research and found that a lot of communities had suffered as result of the Kanji dam.

Ityav also explained that the aim of their visit was not just to familiarise with the emir or thank him for his support but to liaise with him to know the Ares and communities affected by the flood

“Our visit is also in continuation of our visit to other member states as our mandate is alleviate and improve the living standards of communities that face challenges and suffer due to overflow of the dam in the last 40 years.

” Our mandate is to tackle the ecological menace that have affected communities as a result of the overflow of the dam,” the chairman said.

In his remarks, Mera, expressed appreciation for the visit and urged relevant authorities to support the commission in discharging it’s mandate through proper funding.

“The significance of Dams that provide electricity outweighs it’s adversities, hence the need for the affected communities to be compensated adequately.

“The HYPPADEC is an effective vehicle in achieving the desired result,” hr said.

The emir wished the governing council successes and assured the commission of his support.

The chairman of the governing council was accompanied by the Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, (Katukan Yawuri) and other council members of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to the HYPPADEC (Establishment, etc.) Act, (No. 87 of 2010), the commission shall, among other things, formulate policies and guidelines for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas.

Others are: to carry out a survey of hydroelectric power producing areas in order to ascertain measures necessary to promote its physical development and prepare schemes designed to promote the physical developments of the hydroelectric power producing areas.

It is also to implement all measures approved for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas by the Federal Government.

It will also tackle ecological problems that arise from overloading of dams in the hydroelectric power producing areas and advice federal and state governments on the prevention and control of floods and environmental hazards. (NAN)

