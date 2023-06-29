Commercial drivers, residents seek FG’s intervention over deplorable Mowo-Ikoga road

By Raji Rasak

Commercial drivers, commuters and motorists plying the Ikoga-Mowo Road in Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos, have called on the Federal Government to intervene, given the deplorable state of the road.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Thursday that they were experiencing hardship due to the very bad state of the road linking the town to Ado-Odo in Ogun.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the road from Mowo to Ikoga-Zebbe, observed that there are many potholes on the road and the recent heavy rainfall had worsened parts of it.

NAN also observed that some parts of the road like Angel Gabriel Bridge, Iyana Ilogbo, Anospat, Alafia and Avia Road had become impassable.

NAN reports that about five cars and one articulated vehicle had been abandoned at different points on the road because they got spoiled by bad portions of the road.

Some residents of Ikoga had described these parts of the road as death traps because there was no day vehicles would not be abandoned there.

Mr Jabiru Ajadi, a commercial transporter plying Mowo-Ikoga and Ado-Odo, said going through Mowo-Ikoga to Ado-Odo was like passing through hellfire.

“Passing through the road to Ado-Odo from Mowo every day is a horrible experience for me.

“The deplorable state of the road has spoilt two of my commercial taxis; every part of the road is hell.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to help us fix the road. The road is just like Badagry-Lagos Expressway to us because this is where we get our daily food,” Ajadi said.

Mr Olaosebikan Tella, a dry cleaner living in Ikoga, said the bad state of the road had so spoilt his Mercedes car that he had to condemn the car.

“My brother, I now ride my motorcycle anywhere to collect clothes and deliver them.

“If the road is good, it is just 10 minutes from Ikoga to Mowo but now we spend about 40 minutes to Mowo.

“I still repair my Okada weekly and each time I pass through the road, I have to take paracetamol due to the pain I go through.

“Previously, Prince Sesi Whingah, the Lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had always come to our rescue by blocking the potholes with granites through his efforts,” he said.

Dr Francis Dansu, a Lecturer at the Lagos State University, Ojo, and an indigene of Ikoga, said the road was a pathetic site for them in Ikoga.

“We have people from other adjourning villages that have to pass through the road before getting to where they work.

“There are cases when the road will be completely impassable for both pedestrians and motorists after heavy rainfall. Yet, students and workers will have to return to their different villages.

“Unfortunately, both local and state governments have turned their faces away from the plight of their people in Mowo and Ikoga,’’ Dansu said.

Mr Wasiu Alade, a meat seller along Mowo-Itoga road, said that the bad condition of the road had discouraged many people from living in the community.

“Some of the residents here are gradually relocating to Badagry, Ajara-Topa and Ibereko because they have good roads.

“This is also affecting our businesses because most of my good customers have left the area citing bad roads as a major reason,” he said. (NAN)

