Commercial driver docked over alleged damage to 3 vehicles

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 47-year-old commercial driver, Olatunji Waheed, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly damaging three vehicles.

The defendant, who resides at Odunifa Street, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, is being tried for

reckless driving and damage.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on July 13, at about 5.30 a.m., along Ikorodu Road by Odo Iyalaro, Ojota, Lagos State.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant allegedly drove his Mack Truck with Reg. number MUS 484 XW recklessly on the highway and damaged the three vehicles.

He named the damaged vehicles to include a Lincheg M3 bus with Reg. number EPE 122 GN, property of one Femi Oyekunle and Volkswagen Vanagon Bus with Reg. number AAA 314 XR belonging to Mr Kazeem Aliu.

Also damaged, according to the prosecutor, is a Hyundai Accent car with Reg. number EPE 941 AP property of one Mr Jimoh Sulaiman.

“The accused drove the vehicle in a dangerous manner without regards for other road users, lost control and rammed it into the vehicles and caused severe damage to them.

“The accused was arrested and taken to the station; the value of the damage done to the vehicle is yet to be ascertained,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 51 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes two years’ jail term for the offence of damage.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 12 for mention (NAN)

