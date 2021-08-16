Commercial driver docked for alleged reckless driving, manslaughter

A 31-year-old commercial driver, Okechukwu Nwuguru, on Monday appeared in a before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly driving recklessly and killing a woman.

The police charged Nwuguru, whose residential address was not provided, with three counts bordering on reckless driving and manslaughter.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rachael Williams, alleged that the defendant drove a Daihasu Mini Bus, known as ‘korope’ with registration number LSR167YA in a dangerous manner and caused the death of a woman, Omolola Folayan, 45.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 51,52(1) and 53 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Williams told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 29 about 7.45 a.m. on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Jubilee Bridge, Abule Egba in Lagos.

Williams submitted that the defendant also injured Akin Omotosho on the left leg and hand.

Magistrate T.O. Fashanu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashanu ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...