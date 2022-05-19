Commendation, Endorsement Galore for Asiwaju Tinubu in Kwara, Benue

It was a festival of commendation and endorsement for All Progressives Congress National Leader and leading presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Kwara and Benue states on Tuesday during his visit to the two states to dialogue with the party’s delegates to the presidential primaries and confer with prominent leaders.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasak expressed gratitude to the APC leader for helping to rescue the state from the hands of those who exploited her resources for selfish ends.

On their part, prominent leaders in Benue State commended Asiwaju Tinubu for being a trusted friend of the North-Central state.

“We have not thanked you enough for helping us take power in this state in 2019. It was not about money. It was about the logistics, about the way you moved people around to make sure we succeed. Asiwaju kept his cards close to his chest, but the people who were defeated knew where the blow came from,” Governor Abdulrasaq said.

The governor spoke at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Ilorin where he led APC delegates and leaders to endorse Asiwaju Tinubu for the presidency.

It was carnival-like as the delegates rose in unison to declare their support for the APC presidential aspirant in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

The governor was joined at the event by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, the party’s chairman in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, the three Senators from the state and other leaders.

Recounting the rot that pervaded Kwara before his assumption of office, particularly in the area of education, Governor Abdulrasaq said disclosed that Kwara had not been accessing UBEC fund since 2013 because the initial fund released to the state could not be accounted for.

“This means there was no meaningful investment in education since 2013. Today, we are in good standing. If you have the audacity to steal UBEC fund, you are not only stealing from the present generation, you are also stealing our children’s future,” he added.

The governor described Asiwaju as a committed democrat, true leader and successful private-sector businessman, adding that, “from a single state, he conquered the whole of South-west. Teaming up with Muhammadu Buhari, they won the whole of Nigeria in 2015.

“We have seen what he has done in Lagos. And he repeated the same feat for Nigeria,” he said while endorsing Asiwaju for the presidency.

Tinubu commended Governor Abdulrasaq for his achievements in the state, describing him as an exceptional governor.

“Before 2019, Governor Abdulrasaq did not get too involved in politics. He later committed himself to it to rescue Kwara from the then prevailing slide. Never will Kwara State slide back into the hands of termites again.

“We are coming with a lot of goodies for Kwara if elected president. I know how to do it better. I can chart the path to growth and development.”

Speaking at the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Asíwájú thanked the royal father for granting him bail as judge of the Court of Appeal when he was being prosecuted by the military for his pro-democracy activities.

He described the Emir as a fair-minded and incorruptible person who, as judicial officer, dispensed justice with courage and objectivity.

In Benue, Tinubu was received by former Senate President Ameh Ebute, former deputy governor of the state, Chief Steven Lawan, Mrs. Regina Akume, wife of former governor of the state, Senator George Akume, APC chairman in the state, Comrade Austen Agada.

Tinubu thanked the people of Benue for being a bastion of progressive politics, while also extolling the virtues of late J.S. Tarka and Senator Akume.

He pledged his support for the party to win the state back to APC fold.

Joining Asíwájú on the trip to Benue and Kwara were former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, Chairman of TetFUND, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, former APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, former National Welfare Officer of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

