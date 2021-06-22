Commanding Officer lauds FRSC over collaboration on security

 Brig.-Gen.Hilari Mabeokwu, the Commanding Officer 6 Brigade, , Jalingo in Taraba,  commended the Federal  Road Safety (FRSC) for their effective collaboration with the army and other securit formations in the country.

Mabeokwu gave the commendation  Tuesday when he  paid a courtesy call the Sector Commander,  FRSC  command in Taraba, Commander Selina Williams, in Jalingo.

“I want to commend the FRSC for remaining steadfast and connected to its ’ mandate in its rigid form hence the sustained success story over the years which also revolves around national security.

“I wish outfits will copy the Corps to reduce unproductive rivalry that further complicated the security situation in the state and the nation at large,” he said.

Mabeokwu  solicited  continuous cooperation security agencies and the other stakeholders with a view to consolidating  the gains already made toward improving security situation in the state.

Responding, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Selina Williams, said that the FRSC was ready to collaborate with other sister security formations at all times for peace to reign in the country.

Williams  who congratulated Maboekwu his recent appointment also commiserated with the over the death of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a military plane crash last month. (NAN)

