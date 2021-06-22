Commanding Officer lauds FRSC over collaboration on security

Brig.-Gen.Hilari Mabeokwu, the Commanding Officer 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Jalingo in Taraba, has commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for their effective collaboration with the army and other securit formations in the country.

Mabeokwu gave the commendation on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call on the Sector Commander, FRSC command in Taraba, Corps Commander Selina Williams, in Jalingo.

“I want to commend the FRSC for remaining steadfast and connected to its Corps’ mandate in its rigid form hence the sustained success story over the years which also revolves around national security.

“I wish other security outfits will copy the Corps to reduce unproductive rivalry that has further complicated the security situation in the state and the nation at large,” he said.

Mabeokwu solicited continuous cooperation between security agencies and the other stakeholders with a view to consolidating on the gains already made toward improving security situation in the state.

Responding, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander Selina Williams, said that the FRSC was ready to collaborate with other sister security formations at all times for peace to reign in the country.

Williams who congratulated Maboekwu on his recent appointment also commiserated with the Nigerian Army over the death of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in a military plane crash last month. (NAN)

