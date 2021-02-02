Commander urges motorists, public, to see FRSC as partners, not enemies

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, has called on motorists not to see men of the corps as enemies, but partners working to reduce road accidents. Mrs Uche Chukwurah, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, made the call during an annual retreat of the command in Ibadan on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreats was held to brainstorm on the achievements recorded in 2020, and find better ways of achieving corps’ objectives in 2021.

Chukwurah said though the issues of road traffic, crashes and rescue were the responsibilities of FRSC, the corps would do better with support of the public. “The public should endeavour to work with us and not see FRSC as their enemy. “Sometimes, we see a situation where the FRSC men are out for rescue and they are being attacked by members of the community. “If you are attacking FRSC, you are saying they should not do their job and those corpses or the injured will remain there.

“Please, work with us and assist us in ensuring that the right thing is done, so that we can save victims’ lives on time,” she said. The sector commander further said the corps would strongly collaborate with other sister security agencies and sustain its public enlightenment programmes in 2021 to achieve all set objectives. On the issue of National Identity Number (NIN) required for driver licence registration, Chukwurah said FRSC had started working with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in merging applicants’ data.

She advised Nigerians to ensure that every piece of information provided for driver’s licence registration tallied with that provided for NIN. “Without your NIN, you cannot get your driver’s licence; it is with your NIN that you can process your licence. “Your name on NIN is what will reflect on your driver’s licence, you must make sure that your information in NIN is accurate,” Chukwurah said. (NAN)