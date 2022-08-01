Commander TRADOC tasks examination panel, candidates on excellent performance



…urges them to uphold good character and integrity.

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General SO Olabanji has urged members of the Examination Panel and Directing Staff for Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE) 2022 to continually uphold the virtue of integrity and good character. He drew their attention on absolute need to uphold the sanctity, security and integrity of examination processes throughout the examination period. General Olabanji, who is also the Examination President, stressed the need to produce officers with impeccable characters, capable of tackling the contemporary security challenges bedeviling the country. He made assertion while addressing Members of the Examination panel and observers on Sunday, 24 July 2022, at the Ihejirika Auditorium, Jaji, Kaduna State.

According to a statement signed by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, TRADOC NA, the Commander noted that in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) vision, the onus has been placed on TRADOC NA to create a new regime for realistic training for the Nigerian Army (NA), hence NA training institutions are being repositioned to train officers and men who can collectively achieve the objective of the COAS. General Olabanji tasked the members of the Examination team to stay above board in conduct, integrity and uprightness, as examination is not meant to weed off officers from the service, but to improve their capacity and capability in discharging their constitutional responsibilities. He added that they were selected based on their known abilities and uprightness, thus they have and should upheld the trust the system has put in them by diligently carrying out their tasks without any prejudice.

Earlier in his welcome address to the TRADOC NA and Examination teams, the Chief Host and Commander Infantry Corps,, Maj. Gen VO Ezugwu appreciated the COAS for his continuous support to ensuring officers of the NA are properly trained, adding that HQs Infantry Corps Centre (HQ ICC) will ensure that the security and administration of all participating members are adequately handled. He expressed the preparedness of the HQ ICC to make this examination the best conducted in recent times. The Commander thanked the COAS for providing adequate logistics required for the hosting and smooth conduct of the examination.

In continuation with the series of activities lined up for the SSCQE 2022, the Examination President advised the candidates to be diligent and hard working in pursuance of their career and academic excellence within the ambit of the law, as there is no short cut to success. He urged them to carve an niche for themselves while adapting to the dynamics of the modern day warfare. Maj Gen Olabanji made this assertions while addressing the candidates, who arrived on Sunday, 31 July 2022 for examination.

He reminded them that their good performance in the examination is a key determinant in the progression of their chosen career in the NA. He also assured them of fairness and transparent assessment, pointing out that, there is nothing to fear as members of Examination Panel and Directing Staff are men of integrity and good character. He however advised the candidates to put in their best, be focused and avoid any form of distractions. General Olabanji equally warned that, NA has zero tolerance on cheating, aiding, abating and any form of examination malpractices. The SSCQE is a promotional examination as well as gateway to attend Senior Staff Course for the NA officers of the rank of Captain to Major. Over two hundred candidates are currently partaking in the week long examination exercise.

Highlight of the brief was a group photograph and an interactive session where observations and questions by the candidates were attended to. Present at the event, were the Chief of Training TRADOC NA and Examination Coordinator 1, Maj Gen JAL Jimoh, Representatives of Army Headquarters’ Departments of Transformation and Innovation, Army Standard and Evaluations., Directors and Deputy Directors from TRADOC NA and selected Directing Staffs. The occasion was hitch free.





Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

