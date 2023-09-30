Commander TRADOC Nigerian Army commissions remodeled Children School, donates educational materials

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army(TRADOC NA ) , Major General Kevin Aligbe on Thursday 28 September 2023 commissioned the newly remodelled Army Children School in Minna Military Cantonment.

The project which is one of the numerous projects the Commander embarked on assumption of duty at Headquarters TRADOC NA is geared towards providing condusive learning environment in the Cantonment.

Speaking during the event, the Commander said the remodelling of the school is to provide a condusive learning environment for pupils and staff of the school geared towards development of training as contained in one of the tripods of the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TA Lagbaja which is hinged on troops welfare and motivation. He thanked the Chief of Army Staff for providing the resources to embark the projects.

General Aligbe added that education remains key to national development even as he charged pupils and staff to make good use of facilities and materials provided to improve thier knowleged. According to Commander TRADOC. NA Nigerian Army “the importance of education cannot be over-emphasized as it helps to reduce poverty and illiteracy in the society. Therefore , the children who will pass through this school deserved the best as we prepare them for leadership positions tomorrow. If we allow these children to graduate from a dilapitated environment such as it was , it could have affected the psyche of the children.

The Commander further observed that of the over 3800 students/pupils schooling in Minna Military Cantonment, 75 percent come from the neighboring communities.

He used the occasion to launch the TRADOC NA Educational Support Programme for the nursery, primary and secondary schools in the Cantonment by providing school materials for the entire 2023/24 session. Donations of educational materials were to the NAOWA ChildrenSchool, Army Children School, Command Children School and Government Army Day Secondry school all in Minna Military Cantonment . Items donated included exercise books, pencils, rulers, biros among others.

Gen Aligbe also introduced Spelling Bee and scrabble competitions to encourage academic activities in the schools.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Headmaster of Army Children School Minna Military Cantonment, , Mr Bawa Usman applauded the Commander for coming to the aid of the school. He said the efforts will rejuvenate teachers efforts towards academic excellence.

It could be recalled that the Commander on assumption of duty embarked on numerous projects to give the Cantonment a face lift.

Highlights of the event were the official cutting of the commissioning tape and group photograph.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

