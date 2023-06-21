Commander tasks religious, traditional leaders on peace in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has tasked religious and traditional leaders to be sincere and committed toward promoting peaceful coexistence in Plateau.

OPSH is a military task force, has met with key stakeholders from Riyom and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas to fashion out ways of tackling the spate of insecurity in their Areas.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday in Jos, Ibrahim expressed worry over the resurgence of attacks, killings and wanton destruction of properties and farmlands in some parts of the state.

The commander, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Rukuba, called on religious leaders and traditional rulers to be sincere and committed toward promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

”The root cause of the over 20 years old conflicts on the Plateau must be identified and addressed holistically.

“How long shall we continue to kill to ourselves for no reason?

”Human lives are being wasted over trivial issues that can been resolved through dialogue.

”So, I summoned this meeting so that we can reason together and collectively find lasting solution to the resurgence of hostilities in the state,”he said.

The commander, who advocated for a strong legislation as a panacea to the security challenges in the state, maintained that it would keep the people in check.

He further warned residents against making unguided statements about security personnel, but called on them to support the security agencies in their bids toward addressing the security concerns in the state.

Responding, Mr Yakubu Changmai, the Atta Atten, commended the security agencies for their efforts in finding lasting solution to the security challenges in the state.

He identified deep misconceptions among the people as one of the root causes of the conflicts and called for regular dialogue between the people and the security agencies in order to proffer lasting solutions to the lingering conflict.

”Security agencies should be diplomatic in engaging with the people and deal decisively with those fomenting trouble in communities,”he said.

Other stakeholders who spoke separately during the meeting, suggested that stringent measures be taken against anyone found destroying crops and properties, or engaged cattle rustling.(NAN)

