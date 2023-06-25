Commander tasks NAF personnel to ensure physical fitness 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Commandant, Nigerian Army Armour Corps, Bauchi, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Ahmed has charged personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to ensure physical fitness through active participation in group exercises.

Ahmed gave the charge on Saturday during the 2023 10-Kilometer Walk/ Jog for NAF Special Operations Command, Bauchi.

He said the personnel would benefit from physical fitness as it boost their productivity, deal with stress and build teamwork in the entire military.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Haruna, the Commandant said the best way to serve the cause of peace and defend the territorial integrity of the nation was by being physically and psychologically fit to carry out responsibilities.

“For sound minds, we should have sound bodies and that is why the military world over attaches so much importance to the physical fitness exercises and body building culture.

“I urge you not to wait for the Nigeria Air Force to organised physical fitness exercises and programmes before engaging in sports,” he said.

He also enjoined the personnel to engage in activities that would build their strength such as cardiovascular endurance, agility, flexibility and coordination to ensure optimal performances.

Also, the Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Bauchi, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir said the exercise was designed to foster discipline regimentation and Esprit de corps among personnel.

He said the Service accorded premium to personal fitness and encouraged personnel to represent it in local and international events.

While commending sister security agencies for participating in the exercise, Abdulkadir charged the personnel to accord pririoty to their health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prizes were presented to the winners at the end of the exercise. (NAN)

